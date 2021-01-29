Business

Wheels India profit rises 30% to ₹12 crore

Wheels India Ltd. (WIL) reported that its standalone net profit rose 30.4% to ₹12 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Revenue from operations climbed almost 10% to more than ₹640 crore. While the revenue from automotive components grew by ₹99 crore, it contracted for industrial components by ₹5 crore. WIL began its first shipment of cast aluminium wheels to the U.S. in Q3 from its newly-commissioned plant in Thervoy Kandigai. Exports constitute about 20% of its sales and the firm has a diversified customer base with more than 40 customers globally, WIL said in a statement. “We have seen a decent performance in all segments other than commercial vehicles [buses in particular] and railways,” MD Srivats Ram said.

“The tractor and construction equipment segment saw strong demand. We have been able to grow our exports reasonably in this period,” he added.

On the outlook, he said they expected the momentum in exports to continue although there was some concern on account of escalation in commodity prices.

Comments
Related Articles

‘Flights to reachpre-Covid level in early 2021’

‘Businesses must ramp up R&D spending to boost innovation’

Stock indices slide 1.3% on sustained selling

Core sector output shrank 1.3% in Dec.

Taxpayer grievance redressal system needs more teeth, independence: Economic Survey

India's COVID response saved over 1 lakh lives: Economic Survey

Economic Survey | Health outcomes of States that adopted PM-JAY improved compared to those who didn't

Exports may dip 5.8%, imports by 11.3% in second half of 2020-21: Economic Survey

Economic Survey | ‘COVID-19 lockdown led to increasing role of gig economy’

Improvement in access to bare necessities but disparities continue: Economic Survey

Economic Survey | Infrastructure quintessential to boost growth; sectors to grow with unlocking of economy

Economic Survey | Enhanced government spending on healthcare to cut out-of-pocket spending

Economic survey suggests change in weighage of food items to gauge true picture of inflation

E-education, if well utilised, can reduce inequalities in educational outcomes: Economic Survey

Economic Survey | PLI scheme to make India integral part of global supply chain

Sales of affordable homes improving; signalling recovery in real estate sector: Economic Survey

New farm laws herald new era of market freedom: Economic Survey

India reaping ‘lockdown dividend’ by saving lives and livelihood: Economic Survey

Benchmarks fall for 6th session; Sensex dives 588 points

Rupee gains 9 paise to finish at 72.96 against U.S. dollar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2021 10:51:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wheels-india-profit-rises-30-to-12-crore/article33698994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY