Wendt (India) Q1 standalone net rises 30% on higher sales

Wendt (India) Ltd. reported 30% growth in its standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 22 to ₹6.94 crore on account of higher sales to almost all user industries.

The Murugappa group firm achieved 16% growth in its sales to ₹42.88 crore, of which domestic sales accounted for ₹31.84 crore, it said in a statement.

When computed segment-wise, super abrasives posted revenue of ₹32.02 crore, followed by precision products ₹7 crore and machine and accessories ₹4.33 crore.

The leading super abrasive maker said that exports were up by 14% on account of higher exports to U.S.A., Germany, Italy and Spain among others.

The company’s operational efficiency measures like elimination of wastes and rejection, improving productivity, developing alternate vendors towards supply chain disruption, and focus on cost control has led to growth in profitability.