Welspun Corp bags large order for pipes in the U.S.

Welspun Corp Ltd. (WCL), a welded line pipe manufacturer, said it has received an order for the supply of pipes values at more than ₹5,000 crore to the U.S.

The order will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing the second half of FY23

The order is for supplying 3,25,000 MT of large diameter coated pipes for transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin to Houston.

The pipes for this order will be produced from Welspun Corp’s Little Rock plant in the U.S., the company said.

Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Welspun Corp, said, “This is the single-largest order in the history of our company. Our pan-global order book and successive wins in a highly competitive environment validate our global leadership position in this market segment.”

With this recent order, Welspun Corp’s order book as on date (excluding Saudi) stands at 7,04,000 MT valued at ₹10,500 crore, the company said.