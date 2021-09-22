Weikfield Foods forays into ready-to-eat western desserts

Weikfield Foods Pvt Ltd has forayed into the ready-to-eat western desserts category with the introduction of ready-to-eat custard.

“As a pioneer in bringing custard to Indian homes, we have had the opportunity to study the Indian desserts market, its growth and evolution over years,” said D.S. Sachdeva, CEO. “In the past, it used to be a staple dessert after lunch or dinner at many households, however it has stopped being seen as an exciting dessert and being replaced with other new-age offerings.”

“As a pioneer in the category, we therefore took upon the responsibility to revitalise the category with ready-to-eat custard,” he added.

The product is currently being test marketed in Pune and soon will be available in retail stores across India.