Watch | Is the latest IBBI data a turning point in India’s insolvency and bankruptcy journey?

K. Bharat Kumar June 02, 2022 20:18 IST

A video on the latest data released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and why it’s important to you

Earlier this month, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), released data on the status for cases admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for the quarter ended March. Two things stood out. The bad news is that the value of assets realisable by financial creditors through a resolution plan turned out to be less than that marked as liquidation value. The good news is that we don’t need to turn immediately despondent. The context in which this has emerged is as important. We look at the difference between a resolution plan and a liquidation process; the Jan-March 2022 newsletter of the IBBI; the bankers’ view of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and more.



