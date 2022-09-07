Watch | Business Matters: Why is the government keen on fertilizer branding?

A video explaining the fertilizer industry and the government’s move on the fertilizer branding

A fortnight ago, the government asked fertilizer marketers to ensure that from October 2, the homogenous ‘Bharat’ brand was prominently printed in packaging.

This is so that two-thirds of the space was dedicated to this display and that this came under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Januvarak Paryojana (PM-BJP), the remaining one-third could be used for product branding.

This move has brought into focus questions around the free market, quality differences that spurs competition, the pursuit of innovation and so forth.

In this video, we will look at the fertilizer industry, the rationale behind the move, the government’s subsidies, and how the industry has reacted.