Business

Watch | Business Matters | How has the Russian economy fared since the war with Ukraine?

If we thought the world turned upside down with the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked the world’s economic boat.

In July, the IMF cut the global GDP forecast as economic outlook grows ‘gloomy and more uncertain’. The Fund expects the world economy to grow 3.2% in 2022 before slowing to 2.9% in 2023. This is revised downwards by 0.4 and 0.7 percentage points, respectively, from its April forecasts.

But ever since tanks from Russia rolled into its neighbouring country, how exactly has the world changed? How has Russia’s economy performed? Are there any temporary benefits that countries have sought? Which countries are turning into bigger trade partners than before?


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 8:32:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/watch-business-matters-how-has-the-russian-economy-fared-since-the-war-with-ukraine/article65919001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY