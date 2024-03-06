GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wartsila aims to tap India’s RE transition

March 06, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Finland-based Wartsila is in talks with multiple discoms, independent power producers (IPPs), regulators and potential investors in India to provide its quick-start gas-based power plants and battery storage technologies, to enable stable power supply, as the country adds intermittent renewables like wind and solar into the grid.

“Wartsila is a major player in providing balancing solutions with gas based reciprocating engines and battery storage to support global energy transition,” said Frederic Carron, VP Wartsila Energy Business, Middle East and Africa.

“India has added close to 300 GW of renewables to the grid. Tamil Nadu is a forerunner,” observed Mr. Carron, adding that Wartsila’s gas engine power plants could provide the needed grid balancing and peaking capabilities.

Wartsila engines were also already capable of taking a 25% blend of green hydrogen with natural gas, Mr. Carron added.

Related Topics

green infrastrucutre / decarbonisation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.