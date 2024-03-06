Wartsila aims to tap India’s RE transition

March 06, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

Finland-based Wartsila is in talks with multiple discoms, independent power producers (IPPs), regulators and potential investors in India to provide its quick-start gas-based power plants and battery storage technologies, to enable stable power supply, as the country adds intermittent renewables like wind and solar into the grid.

“Wartsila is a major player in providing balancing solutions with gas based reciprocating engines and battery storage to support global energy transition,” said Frederic Carron, VP Wartsila Energy Business, Middle East and Africa.

“India has added close to 300 GW of renewables to the grid. Tamil Nadu is a forerunner,” observed Mr. Carron, adding that Wartsila’s gas engine power plants could provide the needed grid balancing and peaking capabilities.

Wartsila engines were also already capable of taking a 25% blend of green hydrogen with natural gas, Mr. Carron added.