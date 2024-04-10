Warburg Pincus picks up stake in Appasamy Associates for undisclosed sum

April 10, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has picked up a stake in Appasamy Associates Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed sum.

The city-based Appasamy is a leading Indian manufacturer of ophthalmic equipment and intraocular lenses in India.

It is the largest investment in the healthcare sector by Warburg Pincus in India. Its earlier investment include Meril Life Sciences, MedPlus, Laurus Labs and Metropolis Healthcare, said Appasamy in a statement.

Appasamy will continue to be led by the recently appointed CEO Senthil Kumar, who will drive the business going forward with the support of the promoter family and in partnership with Warburg Pincus.

Arvind Kasthuri from Appasamy’s promoter family said with the support of Warburg Pincus and Mr. Kumar they will steer Appasamy to the next level of growth.

“We are witnessing a period of strong growth for the Indian healthcare sector, particularly ophthalmology, and we expect to see significant opportunities in both the domestic and export markets. As Appasamy progresses into this new era of expansion, we are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus given the firm’s global expertise in healthcare and its long-term business-building focus in India,” said Mr. Kumar.