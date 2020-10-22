VW India announces leadership changes

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced a change in leadership within the organisation.

Steffen Knapp, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, who has been leading the Indian operations since August 2017 will complete his tenure effective November 1, 2020.

He will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, currently head of sales operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, the company said in a statement.

“During his tenure, Mr. Knapp has relentlessly worked towards strengthening brand Volkswagen in India, created a focused vision and mission of reaching a 3% market share within the next five years, together as One Brand. One Voice. Under his leadership, Mr. Knapp has significantly contributed towards redefining the brand positioning for India,” the statement added.