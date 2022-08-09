VST posts 22% rise in Q1 revenue to ₹236 cr.
Bengaluru
VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST), a farm equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday posted a 21.89% rise in Q1 revenue to ₹235.98 crore from ₹193.60 crore in the year-earlier period. Net profit, however, declined by 58% to ₹10.05 crore, compared with ₹24.01 crore in the year earlier.
Rising raw material costs and the capex investments made in the first quarter impacted the bottom-line, the company said. “PAT was impacted by ₹14.05 crore due to mark to market of investments,” the company said in a statement.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.