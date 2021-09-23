Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has unveiled mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) Taigun at an ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh for the Dynamic Line (1.0L TSI) variant and ₹14.99 lakh for the Performance Line (1.5L TSI EVO). This is the first product offering developed on MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project with a localisation level of up to 95%, the company said. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Taigun offers superior build quality, safety and exceptional driving dynamics. We are confident that the carline will be a huge success.”
Volkswagen unveils SUV Taigun at ₹10.49 lakh
MUMBAI,
September 23, 2021 23:09 IST
