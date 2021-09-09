Business

Volkswagen rolls out car-leasing model with ORIX

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has rolled out a subscription-based car ownership model, in association with ORIX, a mobility solutions provider. In 2019 the company had introduced Power Lease programme in association with ORIX and now, the tie-up has further been enhanced with the new offering.

Under Phase-I, the subscription-based service will be available at 30 outlets in seven cities. Through this offering, customers will avail 100% on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover and an option to upgrade or return the car. They can opt for a Polo, Vento or T-Roc, which will be available in 24, 36 and 48 months tenure.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, said, “Car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience.”


