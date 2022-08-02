Vodafone Idea targets digital transformation of 2.5 lakh MSMEs

Lalatendu Mishra August 02, 2022 20:44 IST

Lalatendu Mishra August 02, 2022 20:44 IST

Company rolls out Vi Business ‘Ready for Next program’

Company rolls out Vi Business ‘Ready for Next program’

Vodafone India Ltd. (VIL), as part of its business plans to enable MSMEs harness the power of digital technology and grow in the post-pandemic period, has targeted to scale up its reach to 2,5 lakh MSMEs, according to Aravind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, VIL.

“The MSME sector contributes 30% of India’s GDP and employs nearly 110 million Indians, making it a critical sector.

“Security becomes another important aspect that they are thinking about, both physical security which is in terms of the post-pandemic era of greater consciousness and, of course, cybersecurity,” he added.

He said towards this, the company had rolled out Vi Business ‘Ready for Next program’ to facilitate the digital transformation of the MSMEs so that they can grow their business.

“We have also created an architecture to indicate how Vi can help them grow their business, engage with their customers and secure their business.”

We have also created an architecture to indicate how Vi can help them grow their business, engage with their customers and secure their business, says Aravind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, VIL..

Vi Business has a portfolio of mobility solutions as a telecommunication company. It has the next layer of products which include IoT. It has also got into Integrated IoT solutions, not just the plain connectivity, but value-add in terms of giving the application. “We fundamentally believe that in the post-pandemic era, the MSME segment will require an understanding on where they need to be in terms of digital transformation and digital engagement. Therefore, we take pride in the fact that we have taken the first step in doing something like this,” he said.



Our code of editorial values