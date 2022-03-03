Vodafone Idea board approves raising up to ₹14,500 crore

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its board has approved raising of up to ₹14,500 crore, including ₹4,500 crore from promoter entities.

An amount of ₹10,000 crore would be raised by way of sale of equity or through debt instruments such as ADR, GDR and FCCBs.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the board has cleared issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹13.30 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹4,500 crore.

These shares will be issued to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd. and Prime Metals Ltd. (Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the company), and Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd. (an Aditya Birla Group entity) on a preferential basis, the filing said.

Besides, the board has approved issuance of equity shares or securities convertible into equity shares, among other instruments to raise up to ₹10,000 crore.

The company will also look at raising the amount by way of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), convertible debentures, warrants, composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants.

Such a fund raising would be done by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode in one or more tranches, the filing said.