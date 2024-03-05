GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Venture Center, BFI sign pact to accelerate biomedical innovation

March 05, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Blockchain For Impact CEO Dr Gaurav Singh and Venture Center Director Dr V Premnath announced strategic partnership aimed at nurturing innovation and driving advancements in healthcare in New Delhi on March 4.

Blockchain For Impact CEO Dr Gaurav Singh and Venture Center Director Dr V Premnath announced strategic partnership aimed at nurturing innovation and driving advancements in healthcare in New Delhi on March 4. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Venture Center has tied up with Blockchain For Impact (BFI) under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Program, to expand initiatives aimed at nurturing innovation and driving advancements in healthcare.

Venture Center is the first incubator across India to partner BFI for the initiative, the Pune- based firm said in a statement.

BFI-Biome Virtual Network Program brings together incubators and research institutes under one umbrella to foster collaborations amongst the various stakeholders in the translational pipeline.

Under this programme, BFI will allocate more than $200,000 over three years and leverage Venture Center’s expertise to create necessary programmes for healthcare start-ups.

This partnership marks a significant step towards accelerating the development of transformative healthcare solutions by enabling and supporting the upcoming innovators and entrepreneurs in the biomedical innovation space.

