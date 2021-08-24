Business

Vedanta makes gas discovery in Gujarat

Vedanta on Monday said it had made a natural gas discovery in a block in Gujarat that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had “notified the DGH and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on August 23, of a gas and condensate discovery [named ‘Jaya’] in its exploratory well Jaya1 , drilled in OALP Block in Bharuch District of Gujarat.”

The approval of the management committee has also been sought.

The block was awarded to the company in October 2018 and is one of the 41 areas awarded to it in OALP-I round of bidding.


