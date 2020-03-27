Vedanta appoints Duggal as interim CEO

Vedanta Limited has appointed Sunil Duggal, CEO, HZL as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the company as Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan will be stepping down as CEO and director of the company with effect from April 5 for personal reasons and will rejoin his family in South Africa.

Navin Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta said, “We would like to acknowledge and express our deep appreciation and thank [Mr.] Venkat for his immense contribution to the company. Apart from his relentless focus to drive the company, he has been in the forefront in leading the sustainability practices within the group which has set an industry benchmark. We wish him the very best.”

He added, “We extend a warm welcome to [Mr.} Sunil Duggal who has been a mature and a proven leader and held key leadership positions as our interim CEO. We look forward to Sunil taking the company to greater heights.”

The board also welcomed and appointed Anil Agarwal as the non-executive chairman of Vedanta Limited. Navin Agarwal will be the executive vice-chairman of the Board.

“The company will be run by a management committee comprising CEO, CFO, CHRO and CCO who will take all key decisions collectively under the guidance of chairman,” said a company statement adding that Mr. Duggal will take on additional charge as Interim CEO, Vedanta Limited along with his current role as CEO and director of HZL.