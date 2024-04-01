GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation decline to ₹8,202 crore: RBI

April 01, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, declined to ₹8,202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

“Thus, 97.69% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” the central bank said in a status update on the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes. The RBI reiterated that ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. The facility for exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes is available at 19 Issue Offices of RBI since May 19, 2023. 

