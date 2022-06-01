Va Tech Wabag bags 18-million euro order from Russia

Va Tech Wabag has secured an engineering and procurement order worth about about ₹149 crore in Russia. The order was bagged from Korea-based DL E&C Co. Ltd. towards a water treatment package for the EuroChem methanol production facility in Kingisepp, Russia, Wabag said in a statement.

Wabag’s scope includes design, engineering and supply, installation, pre-commissioning, commissioning and start-up of the plant, which is scheduled to be completed over a 15-month period.

The project will employ softening, ultra-filtration and reverse osmosis technologies to treat brine water, which will be reused as process water in the facility. “This order includes adequate payment securities which de-risks us from the geo-political uncertainties,” the company said.

“While being vigilant about the geo political situation, we remain positive about the Russian Federation as a market opportunity and this order is a further testament of the same,” said Pankaj Sachdeva, CEO, India cluster.