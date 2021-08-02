Va Tech Wabag bags ₹1,230-cr. Russian order

Va Tech Wabag, a leading pure-play water technology firm, has bagged a ₹1,230-crore order from Russia-based Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC.

This order in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, especially in the Russian Federation, also marks Wabag’s largest order in the oil and gas sector, the company said in a statement.

Wabag shall be the technology and system integrator for the waste water treatment unit. The facility will be designed to recycle and re-use the waste water released from the petrochemical unit, substituting about 25% of the raw water intake requirement, Va Tech Wabag said .