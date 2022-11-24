  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA designates Cipla’s Goa plant as ‘Official Action Indicated’

November 24, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Drug major Cipla on Thursday said the U.S. FDA has classified its Goa plant as 'Official Action Indicated', impacting product approvals from the facility meant for the US market.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) definition, Official Action Indicated (OAI) means “objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated” during inspections.

It states that an FDA inspection revealed significant objectionable conditions or practices and action must be taken to address the issues.

“We wish to inform you that the company has received a communication from the USFDA that the classification of the company’s said facility continues to be as OAI,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The U.S. FDA may continue to withhold product approvals from this facility till the outstanding observations are resolved, it added.

The company has an ongoing derisking plan in place for new product approvals, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

Cipla will work closely with the U.S. FDA and is committed to address these within the stipulated time, it added.

The U.S. FDA inspected the company’s Goa plant in August this year.

Shares of the company were trading 0.17% up at ₹1,109.10 apiece on the BSE.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.