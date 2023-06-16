HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA approves Natco’s copy of colorectal cancer drug

Natco believes it is one of the first-to-file for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of the launch.

June 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Natco Pharma’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tipiracil Hydrochloride and Trifluridine Tablets has received the final approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

The product is a generic for Lonsurf, which is indicated primarily for treatment of colorectal cancer. Lonsurf is sold in the U.S. by Taiho Oncology Inc.

Natco believes it is one of the first-to-file for the product and may be eligible for a 180-day exclusivity at the time of the launch. Lonsurf had generated an annual sales of $211 million in the U.S. during the 12 months ended December 2022, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker on Friday said, citing IQVIA data. Natco shares closed 1.57% lower at ₹629.55 on the BSE.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.