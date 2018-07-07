UMM Digital to foray into more overseas markets

more-in

UMM Digital, which provides innovative marketing services through design, branding, web and digital marketing initiatives, is planning to expand overseas, said a top official.

“We have established ourselves as a leading player in the Indian market,” said Santosh Palavesh, founder-CEO. “Our next step is to make a foray into overseas market such as U.K., Dubai, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia and Singapore.”

The 27-year-old founder said the company had bailed out a leading construction firm using UMM’s digital transformation initiative.

“We have made a small beginning in the U.K. and the African market. But, we are going to other markets in full swing. Our focus there will be on helping local companies in digital consultation, marketing, design, branding. Our aim is to emerge as Accenture in the digital transformation product space,” he said.

The firms has more than 40 reputed clients in India in the fields of fintech, automobile and real estate sectors including L&T, Royal Bank of Scotland, HCL Technologies and TCS.

“Over the last 10 years, we have helped several start-up firms. All these have been done using our own funds. For the first time, we are in the midst of raising $3 lakh to $5 lakh to meet our growth plans. The deal will be closed soon. We are diluting 20% equity stake for the purpose,” he said.

Eyes $3 mn in revenue

Mr. Palavesh said they had been profitable right from the beginning as it was a technology firm. Last year, the company posted revenue of $1 million and aimed to hit $3 million-mark during FY19.

“Right now, export accounting for 60% of our revenue and we would like to increase it to 75%. Currently, we employ 120 people in our Chennai and Bengaluru centres and this would be doubled,” he said.