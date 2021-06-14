Uber Connect expands reach to 26 cities in India

Doubles number of two-wheelers for delivery of essentials.

In an effort to meet increasing customer demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Uber on Monday doubled the number of two-wheelers deployed for its package delivery service, Uber Connect.

Uber Connect, used for delivering essentials such as grocery, non-prescription medication, medical devices and care packages to pandemic impacted communities, witnessed a 3X demand increase in the month of May, said the company.

The two-wheeler delivery service, Uber Connect, which was launched in May last year during the nationwide lockdown, has now expanded its services across 26 cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Tarun Gupta, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Uber India and South Asia, said, “ As demand increased for the service during the second wave of the pandemic, we had to ramp up the numbers of two-wheelers on the platform to better serve the evolving needs of our communities, along with creating new earning opportunities for drivers.”