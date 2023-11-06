HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts loss of ₹22 cr. in Q2

November 06, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, at a press conference in Chennai.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, at a press conference in Chennai. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS) reported consolidated loss of ₹22 crore for the September quarter against a profit of ₹38 crore in the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations contracted to ₹2,263 crore from ₹2,681 crore. Total expenditure slid to ₹2,277 crore from ₹2,684 crore, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a regulatory filing.

TVS SCS has two business segments, Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) and Network Solutions (NS).

The company said it undertook two strategic interventions in Q2--sale of Circle Express business and sale of a partial stake in TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks. These two were classified as exceptional items in the quarter and their net impact was a loss of ₹3.2 crore.

“We continue to see robust demand for supply chain solutions across industry sectors and geographies. Our new opportunity pipeline is strong and we expect new business to continue to deliver. We are confident that our global presence, diversified revenue base and operational excellence will drive performance,” said MD Ravi Viswanathan.

Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula, Global CFO said, “We continue to focus on profitable growth and are implementing specific actions aimed at operational improvements.”

“In Q2, we exited Circle Express, one of our businesses in the NS Segment, which will strengthen our focus on our core capabilities and also have a positive impact on profitability. We have utilised the proceeds from the IPO to reduce our borrowings as a result of which our interest costs reduced in Q2, the full benefit of which will start flowing through starting Q3,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.