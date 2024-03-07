TVS Supply Chain Solutions adds new warehousing space in Hosur

March 07, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) has announced the expansion of its warehousing capacity in India by adding 6,50,000 sq.ft. of ultra-modern multi-client warehouse space in Hosur.

With this, TVS,SCS’s total warehouse capacity in India has increased from 21.2 to 21.85 million sq.ft. This expansion has created 1,200 new jobs and is in line with its customers growth requirements, said the global supply chain provider in a statement.

“We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market,” said TVS Motor Company Chief Executive Officer K.N. Radhakrishnan after inaugurating the facility.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million square feet of warehousing space.