TVS Srichakra unveils new tyre products in Panama

June 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Srichakra Ltd. displayed innovations in tyre technology from off-highway to two-wheeler to off-roading tyres at the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo in Panama.

In the last few years, the company had made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology for OHT (off-highway tyres) and are showcasing their capabilities in international forums as new products are being rolled out continuously, the makers of TVS Eurogrip said in a statement.

On display as part of the OHT product range were Tigertrac Agri Radial and Agri Bias tyres as well as new sizes in construction tyres. Besides, premium two-wheeler tyre range, including motorcycle tubeless tyres such as Duratrail and Beamer were also displayed.

Visitors also got to touch and feel E Torq, a tyre specifically designed for electric two-wheelers and Climber XC, an international product for off-roading.

Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is the foremost tyre and auto part shows in Latin America. The exhibitors include tyre manufacturers, tyre service and repair companies, retreading wheels and auto part manufacturers. It is attended by 500 international exhibitors, according to the release.