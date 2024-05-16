GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TVS SCS partners with Manchester Metropolitan to lead AI innovation

Updated - May 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Michael Fitch, Senior Project Manager, Business Transformation,  TVS Supply Chain Solution, interacting with a buyer during the Manchester Met springboard partnership event.

Michael Fitch, Senior Project Manager, Business Transformation,  TVS Supply Chain Solution, interacting with a buyer during the Manchester Met springboard partnership event.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in the U.K. and Europe is working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its business.

The partnership focusses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

TVS SCS had been working with the university, initially through the Higher Education Innovation Funding, which supports knowledge exchange between higher education providers and industry. TVS SCS has now applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with MMU, which will focus on the technological solutions that may be available to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI.

“This partnership is a significant step forward for TVS SCS as we continue to integrate AI into our operations. With AI already playing a pivotal role in various aspects of our operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our process capabilities,” said TVS SCS U.K. and Europe, CEO Andrew Jones.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.