TVS targets new-age riders with ‘Ronin’

Company invests ₹100 crore to develop product, eyes 1 lakh unit sales in current fiscal

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced its foray into the premium lifestyle segment with the roll-out of an industry-first ‘modern retro’ 225 cc motorcycle TVS Ronin starting at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Targeted at new-age riders, the bike offers a combination of style, riding comfort and technology,” K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, told reporters at the unveiling. “The company has invested more than ₹100 crore for developing this product,” he added.

“We are creating a new category. During this fiscal, we hope to sell about 100,000 units. TVS Ronin will be exported to Asia, Middle East, LATAM and ASEAN countries,” he said.

“The launch of TVS Ronin is a significant milestone for us,” Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, said in a statement.

He pointed out that the vehilce was designed from a ‘blank canvas’ to reflect the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the bike had an indigenisation level of 98%, but for a ‘small semiconductor chip’ sourced from different countries. TVS Motor said it planned to tie up with alternative sources to combat the shortage.

TVS Ronin will be available in three variants. Besides, it also comes with an exclusive range of branded merchandise and custom accessories.

The vehicle features dual-channel ABS, voice assistance and enhanced connectivity.

(The reporter’s visit to Goa for the product unveiling has been sponsored by TVS Motor Company)