GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor showcases products at France’s auto expo

March 08, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
On display are TVS Motors TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin, TVS iQube S, TVS X and TVS Ntorq. The show is on till March 10.

On display are TVS Motors TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin, TVS iQube S, TVS X and TVS Ntorq. The show is on till March 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is showcasing its product range at one of Europe’s premier auto expositions ‘Salon de Deux Roues, Lyon 2024’ in France till March 10.

On display are TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin motorcycles, electric scooters (TVS iQube S, TVS X), and performance scooter TVS Ntorq.

TVSM recently partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise with extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe, it said in a statement.

The mobility show will be an opportunity for visitors to discover these models which are already approved for Europe. It will also allow entities interested in marketing the brand in France to interact with the French and Indian TVS teams present on site.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.