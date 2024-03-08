TVS Motor showcases products at France’s auto expo

March 08, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is showcasing its product range at one of Europe’s premier auto expositions ‘Salon de Deux Roues, Lyon 2024’ in France till March 10.

On display are TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, TVS Ronin motorcycles, electric scooters (TVS iQube S, TVS X), and performance scooter TVS Ntorq.

TVSM recently partnered with Emil Frey, a 100-year-old enterprise with extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe, it said in a statement.

The mobility show will be an opportunity for visitors to discover these models which are already approved for Europe. It will also allow entities interested in marketing the brand in France to interact with the French and Indian TVS teams present on site.