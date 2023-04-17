HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Motor rolls out NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in Philippines

The two-wheeler now comes with signature LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights and is equipped with hazard lamps to step up the convenience quotient, it said in a statement.

April 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition Scooter launched at the Makina Auto Show in Philippines.

A file photo of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition Scooter launched at the Makina Auto Show in Philippines.

TVS Motor Company announced the introduction of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter at the Makina Auto Show in Philippines.

The two-wheeler now comes with signature LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights and is equipped with hazard lamps to step up the convenience quotient, it said in a statement.

The Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnect that lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocks a host of smart connected features. These can be accessed through an advanced fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with 60 plus features.

“Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTORQians’ and with the launch of race edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength,” said J. Thangarajan, president director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia.

The Race Edition boasts of 90 kmph top speed and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in just 9.1 seconds, the company said.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.