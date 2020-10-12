Business

TVS Motor rolls out 4-millionth TVS Apache

Photo Caption: (R) Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company at the roll-out of the TVS Apache 4 million global sales milestone.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Motor Co. Ltd, a maker of two- and three-wheelers, on Monday rolled out the 4-millionth TVS Apache from its Mysuru factory. “It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4-million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache,” said K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer, TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

To commemorate the occasion, TVS Motor Co., in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers, created the “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning 957 feet. With over 2,000 images, the chequered flag has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, said the company in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 10:52:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-motor-rolls-out-4-millionth-tvs-apache/article32837705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY