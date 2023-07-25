HamberMenu
TVS Holdings Q1 standalone net remains flat at ₹28 cr.

Revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹589 crore

July 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd. (formerly Sundaram Clayton Ltd.) reported a marginal decline in standalone net profit for the June-ended to ₹28 crore on account of one-time cost of ₹3.33 crore associated with voluntary separations.

Revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹589 crore, the auto components maker said in a regulatory filing.

Post the merger, interest income of ₹32.28 crore arising out of investments is now included in other income and also the dividend payable of non-convertible redeemable preference shares of ₹17.05 crore is considered as interest under finance cost. Earlier, they were treated as exceptional income.

