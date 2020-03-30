TVS commits ₹25 cr. to PM’s COVID-19 fund

TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and others have committed to donate ₹25 crore to the PM’s Relief Fund (PM-CARES) to aid the battle against COVID-19.

TVS Motor Company along with die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) on Friday announced they would spend ₹30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the government’s strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation,’’ said Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, in a statement.

Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of the group, is implementing various measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals from healthcare workers to police officers.

Some of the key initiatives that have already begun include: making and supplying one million protective face masks, deploying vehicles and disinfectants to municipalities and helping produce medical equipment and using factory kitchens to make pre-packed cooked meals.