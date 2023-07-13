HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTK Healthcare receives BSE, NSE nod for voluntary delisting of shares

July 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based TTK Healthcare Ltd. has received in-principle approval from the major bourses for voluntary delisting of its shares.

The makers of Woodward’s Gripe Water said in a Detailed Public Announcement that the reverse book-building process to accept the shares from the public will commence on July 20 and close on July 26.

The promoters have revised the exit floor price to ₹1,201.30 from ₹1,051.31 apiece. Shares of the company lost ₹18.40 or 1.39% to close at ₹1,307.30 on the BSE on Thursday.

The promoter group, holding a 74.56% stake in the company, has opened an escrow account and deposited nearly ₹432 crore as total consideration for 36 lakh shares.

Explaining the rationale for delisting, post exit of the Human Pharma business, the acquirer said, the company was left with a host of consumer product lines with single-digit margin. In a highly competitive environment, it required separate attention and significant cash outflow.

Also keeping in view the long-term business plan with longer gestation periods, the promoters felt it would be more prudent to preserve the cash and to offer an exit opportunity to the public shareholders through a delisting offer.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.