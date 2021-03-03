Truecaller developer unveils new safety app Guardians

True Software Scandinavia, the developers of caller ID app Truecaller, launched Guardians, a new app for personal safety on Wednesday. The app was jointly designed by the company's teams in Stockholm and Bengaluru over the past 15 months.
“There are hundreds of apps on the app stores for personal safety and location sharing. But none of them work in a way where you can involve your family, friends, the community at large and the law enforcing authorities,'' claimed Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of True Software Scandinavia AB.
According to the company, Guardians comes with a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with one tap. If you’re not, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The app needs three permissions: your location, contacts (so that you can select and invite your personal Guardians) and phone permission (to show your phone status to your Guardians). It has an emergency button that comes to use in case of an emergency situation.
Guardians is available for free download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
“Guardians is born out of a simple question: how can we crowdsource personal safety, just like the way we crowdsource protection against spam, scams and frauds with Truecaller,” Mr. Mamedi added.
Truecaller has over 200 million active users in India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath