Tribeca plans 6 more Trump realty projects in India

Tribeca Developers, the exclusive rights holder of the Trump Organization in India, said it is planning to ramp up construction of Trump Towers in India.

The firm is planning to add 5 to 6 more such luxury skyscrapers in various Indian cities before 2024, when former U.S. President Donald Trump may yet again venture a run for the White House.

Currently located in Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Kolkata, Trump projects have now been planned in three cities in South India and three in western India. “In the last 12 years, we have made India the largest market for Trump branded products, second only to North America. Tribeca is the largest developer of Trump projects after Trump Organization. It’s a very strong partnership for us. The market in India has appreciated the Trump brand. We have done well with it,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder, Tribeca Developers.

Across Trump projects in India, about 600 super-luxury homes have been sold with a total combined revenue of about ₹5,000-6,000 crore, he said. Announcing plans to add more Trump-branded homes, he said, “We could not do Trump [projects] for 4 years from 2016 till 2020, so our target is to do three more Trumps [projects] in this fiscal and before 2024.”

“The target is to do at least 5 to 6 more Trumps [projects]. Because in case Mr. Trump comes back to office again in 2024, we may have to stop licensing his brand. So there is a real need to ramp up the brand’s presence,” he added.

He said his company was looking at new cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad and Surat. “Over and above typical Trump Towers we are also introducing Trump Farms and Trump Villas. So, large farm houses and gulf villa communities is something that we are introducing now,” he added.

He said the brand value of Trump Homes had increased after Mr. Trump became president. “A lot of people may find it surprising, what we saw was one way velocity in terms of volume and pricing. After he became President, the demand and interest have increased,” he added. Tribaca has also tied up with YOO Worldwide to construct YOO branded homes in Pune for a project called YOO One.