Business

TRAI releases paper on telecom tariffs

more-in

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on steps to bring in more transparency in communication of tariffs offered by service providers to the subscribers.

The issues raised for consultation include whether a specific format should be prescribed for publishing tariff, how the published tariff would be communicated to users and whether a tariff calculator tool should be introduced to allow users to select the most optimal plan.

TRAI has given a timeline for stakeholder comments on the issue till December 26, and January 9 for counter comments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Economy Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 11:09:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/trai-releases-paper-on-telecom-tariffs/article30099645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY