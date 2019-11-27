TRAI releases paper on telecom tariffs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on steps to bring in more transparency in communication of tariffs offered by service providers to the subscribers.

The issues raised for consultation include whether a specific format should be prescribed for publishing tariff, how the published tariff would be communicated to users and whether a tariff calculator tool should be introduced to allow users to select the most optimal plan.

TRAI has given a timeline for stakeholder comments on the issue till December 26, and January 9 for counter comments.