Trade with Canada will not be affected: FIEO

September 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Trade with Canada will not be affected because of the rift between the two countries, said Federation of Indian Export Organisations President A. Sakthivel.

The annual bilateral trade between the two countries is approximately $8 billion, with $4 billion exports from India. “This is roughly 1 % of India’s total exports and it will not be affected much. The proposed Free Trade Agreement between the two countries may, however, get delayed,” he said.

Ravi Sam, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association, said goods that are exported to Canada and attract duties will continue to have those duties, if the planned FTA is delayed. Trade will be impacted only if the relationship between the two countries worsens, he said.