TPL Q1 net profit jumps fivefold to ₹55 crore

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.’s standalone net profit for Q1 of FY22 has grown by almost five times to ₹55 crore. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹464 crore, the company said. TPL’s healthy results showcase the company’s continued focus on efficient operations and profitable growth, said Vice-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah.

The State Government’s support will help us speed up our various projects, further benefiting the company in terms of modern technology, capacity expansion and environmentally friendly operations, he added.

The full benefits of the normal paraffin capacity augmentation are being realised, said Muthukrishnan Ravi, CEO, Petrochemicals Division, AM International group. TPL said TN Principal Secretary N. Muruganandam has been appointed as its non-executive chairman, and Pankaj Kumar Bansal and R. Bhuvaneswari as non-executive directors.They were nominated by TIDCO.