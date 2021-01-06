Toyota unveils upgraded Fortuner, Legender SUVs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday introduced the upgraded version of Toyota Fortuner and the new Legender at starting ex-showroom price of ₹29.98 lakh and ₹37.58 lakh respectively. “For more than a decade, the Fortuner has proven itself to be the most dependable SUV. It witnessed demand despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy. I am confident the new Fortuner and exclusive new Legender with their bold styling, advanced features and rugged frame structure will offer value, versatility and superiority attracting many customers,” Masakazu Yoshimura, MD, TKM said.

The Fortuner with 1,70,000 units sold in India since its introduction in 2009 continues to dominate the segment with over 53% segment share, even today. The Legender is futuristic, the company said.

Both the products are uniquely positioned to cater to the diverse needs of the dynamic market. While one stands for power, the other one is for style.

Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “The idea was to enhance the toughness of the vehicle [Fortuner] and give it a powerful presence and distinctiveness like no other. Our enhancements were more than just skin deep; we have also upgraded the engine by introducing a new heavy-duty Turbo, designed for powerful performance, and improved frictional efficiency. For the Legender, we have brought in a sense of exclusivity in the design language and style.”

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “The Fortuner lineup together with the Legender reflect the growing aspirations of our customers who seek the best in style, comfort, and performance. We are anticipating great demand for our new offerings across all major Tier I, II and III markets.”