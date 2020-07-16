Toyota unit to resume work from July 20

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced restart of production at its plant in Bidadi from July 20 (Monday). This followes the revised directives issued by the Government of Karnataka allowing residents in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to move and commute for industries located inside industrial estates.

Operations at the TKM plant had been suspended from the second shift on Tuesday (July 14) in adherence of the initial order. The suspension was till July 22, 2020.

The company said production can resume from July 20 even though many employees had left for their home towns following the announcement of lockdown.