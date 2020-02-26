Toyota drives in Vellfire at ₹79.5 lakh

Japanese automotive major Toyota which, in India, operates through a joint venture with Kirloskar, has unveiled the Vellfire, a self-charging, hybrid electric, luxury multi-purpose vehicle, priced at ₹79.5 lakh ex-showroom.

Toyota, which has sold six lakh units globally, seems to have struck a chord with customers for the MPV too in India with senior vice-president of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Naveen Soni saying the first three shipments of Vellfire, totalling 180 units, had already been sold out.

Of the bookings, Hyderabad accounted for 20%, he said at the national launch of the vehicle here on Wednesday. The Vellfire is imported from Japan as a CBU (completely built unit), and three shipments will arrive, one each a month, till April.

Describing India as a market with big potential for such luxury vehicles, TKM MD Masakazu Yoshimura said the Japanese parent had not made any allocation of Vellfire for the Indian market. Without sharing the specifics, he said Toyota, which globally has a caravan of luxury offerings, has lined up more products for India.

TKM vice-chairman Vikram Kirloskar said customers in India had been looking forward to the Vellfire roll-out for some years now.

Targeted at the ultra-rich, Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder gasoline hybrid engine that offers 86 kW (115 BHP) power and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm. It is rated for a fuel efficiency of 16.35 km/litre.

The engine is also coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery. Studies have shown that strong hybrid vehicles like Vellfire are capable of running 40% per cent of distance and 60% per cent of time on electric or zero emission mode with the engine off. A release said the price will be same across the country at ex-showroom level, except in Kerala.