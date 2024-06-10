GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toymaker Jammbo plans international expansion

Published - June 10, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Jammbo, a start-up which is into manufacture and retail of toys, said it plans to expand its exports market to countries where its products are in demand.

In FY25, the company plans to expand to the U.S. and the U.K., Anirban Chatterjee, co-founder & CMO, Jammbo, said during an interaction.

Recently, Jammbo established international presence by setting up its first international unit in the UAE, he added.  The company has also decided to expand its product range during the year.

“Currently we have a product range of over 20 products with 60 SKUs. We are planning to expand to 50 products with 150 SKUs by the fourth quarter of this year,” Mr. Chatterjee said. The company has advanced its omni-channel strategy, with its offline presence which now spreads across 92 cities in 23 states of India.

It has onboarded over 200 retailers and distributors on its website Jammbomart.com and the target is to establish itself as India’s largest B2B [Business to Business] platform for the toy industry, and connecting manufacturers with retailers, Mr. Chatterjee said. 

In the D2C [Direct to Consumers] space, the company is focusing primarily on its online platform. In January, it started its D2C business through its website and e-commerce marketplaces, Amazon and Flipkart. 

“Over a span of just five months (January to May), we have experienced significant growth. The revenue increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹1.10 crore per month,” he said.

Currently, the company is supplying its toys to 1,50,000 PIN codes across India. “With 250 million people in India engaged in online shopping, 90% of whom are from Tier 1 cities, our aim is to tap into Tier 2, 3, and 4 markets through our offline segment,” he added.

With the demand for Chinese products decreasing, many international retailors are turning to India for sourcing. Under these circumstances, the company is planning to build a global toy brand from India. The focus would be on quality, affordability, and profitability, Mr. Chatterjee said.

In India, the company operates two manufacturing units, three assembly and warehouse facilities and an in-house R&D team to support its growth plans.

