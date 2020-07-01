Business

TNPL Q4 profit dips 86% to ₹1.84 crore

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. (TNPL) has reported a 86% fall in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 to ₹1.84 crore against the ₹13.49 crore recorded in the year-earlier period.

During the period under review, the company had posted revenue from operations of ₹914.02 crore against ₹1,059.20 crore, said the company in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, TNPL net profit rose to ₹130.03 crore from ₹94.39 crore while total revenue dipped to ₹3,508,64 crore from ₹4,121.95 crore.

TNPL said that during the year paper production contracted to 3,92,250 MT from 4,32,572 MT and packaging board production dipped to 1,72,776 MT from 1,76,997 MT. The board recommended a dividend of ₹6 per share for the year 2019-20.

