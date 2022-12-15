TMB ties up with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co.

December 15, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. (TMB) has entered into a strategic alliance with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., to market the latter’s general insurance products.

“On our path of enriching our vision in expanding our network pan India, since getting listed in the stock exchanges, we are adding features to the choice of our customers on various products and services,” said bank MD & CEO, S. Krishnan in a statement.

“We feel that this tie-up arrangement for delivery of general insurance products is a momentous occasion for the bank,” he said.