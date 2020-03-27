Titan to mobilise industry support for Karigars community

Jewellery, as an industry is grappling with zero cash flows due to COVID-19 driven lockdown in the country, says Titan Company Ltd.
However, the company said it was in the process of taking initiatives, including talking to others in the industry, to mobilise support for thousands of Karigars (artisans) who work in the jewellery industry.
Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company, said, “At Tanishq, we are ensuring that all support and help is provided to thousands of Karigars (artisans), our store team, our business partners, vendors and support staff. At the same time, we are concerned for Karigars who are outside our ecosystem, who may not have access to the same level of support and are dependent on daily work. We will explore within industry, other Jewellers to how all such karigars could also be helped in these challenging times.”
