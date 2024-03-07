GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Titan announces collaboration with Gen AI firm CueZen

March 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Titan, a player in smart wearables and watch manufacturing, has partnered with CueZen, a global player in predictive and generative AI for health, to ‘revolutionise the health and wellness industry in India,’ the companies said in a joint release.

This collaboration combines Titan’s technology with CueZen’s AI-driven personalisation engine, aiming to create impactful products and programmes for hyper-personalised health experiences, enhancing consumer experience by improving engagement while providing meaningful full insights, as per the communique. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.