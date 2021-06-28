The Lalit ties up with DotPe for home delivery of meals

The Lalit Hotels, Palaces & Resorts has tied up with payments and delivery solutions firm DotPe to bolster its restaurant operations. With this, The Lalit Hotels will home deliver meals to its guests in select cities through DotPe’s seamless and contactless ordering solution.

“Guests who are unable to come to the restaurants can now place online orders and get the food delivered to their doorstep. DotPe’s last mile delivery will help the hospitality brand to reach out to a larger set of audience and cater to their needs more seamlessly than ever,” a statement said.

“The platform [DotPe] already has a strong network of delivery partners which makes the overall delivery process easy for us,” said Rocky Kalra, corporate general manager, operations and development, The Lalit Hotels.

“So far, the response from our customers has been great and we look forward to this relationship as it plays a pivotal role in accelerating our growth and recovery.”

“We hope our unique platform makes their [The Lalit Hotels’] existing operations more seamless and provide their guests highly satisfactory delivery experiences,” said Anurag Gupta, Co-founder & COO, DotPe.

According to DotPe officials the delivery arrangement is for The Lalit’s properties in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkota, Chandigarh and Jaipur.